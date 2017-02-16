President Barrow Launches Transition Team

The President of the Republic, His Excellency Adama Barrow on Wednesday launched the “Transition Team” that would work on ensuring a smooth transfer of power from the outgoing to the incoming government.

The political impasse after the December 2016 election made it impossible to have a proper handing over. No formal hand-over was undertaken between the government of ex-President Jammeh and President Barrow’s current Government.

Under the purview of the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP), the current government has hired the service of a well-known Ghanaian international consultant to help in realising a smooth transition process.

Former and present cabinet ministers sat together in what symbolizes a sign of oneness and their resolved to work together for a smooth transfer in the interest, progress and development of the country.

The outgoing Vice President, Her Excellency Madam Dr. AjaIsatou Njie-Saidy; together with the current Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly were also in attendance.

In his launching statement, President Barrow said; “Our 1997 Gambian Constitution requires a defeated President to exit office after an election. That is why the outgoing President was expected to properly hand-over power to my government. This is to make sure there is institutional continuity of knowledge and experience. This requires two sides to work on a transitional programme. The political stalemate after the December 2016 election made it impossible to have a proper handing over. No formal hand-over was undertaken between the government of ex-President Jammeh and my current Government,” he told the gathering.

The Gambia, according to him, shall remain an independent and sovereign state, whiles urging on all Gambians to work to contribute to the unity and togetherness of the country irrespective of their political, ethnic, and religious affiliation.

“My government is committed to democratic principles and the will of the people. We are also committed to the principle of continuity of governance and the need to build durable and independent institutions of the State.”

The transition process that had kicked-off, President Barrow said, lays the foundation blocks and sow the seeds for fully transparent and accountable governance. He hinted that in the medium term, his government would develop stronger framework and mechanisms to better regulate the transition.

Vice President Fatoumata Jallow- Tambajang said it was a defining moment in the history of the country because this is the first time the country is having a political transition of this nature.

“And given the political commitment of President Adama Barrow and his team through the distinguished body of the Executive of the Coalition 2016, a foundation has been laid on democratic governance and the foundation we are laying today is a foundation of social cohesion, a foundation of unity, which reflects our National Anthem, which reflects our traditional and cultural values, that regardless of what situation we are one and the same people. And therefore our commitment is no more different than the commitment to build a better, prosperous Gambia,” she stated.

The country’s No.2 said she is hoping that the outgoing government would cooperate during the transitional process.

On her part, the outgoing Vice President and Minister for Women’s Affairs, Aja Dr. Isatou Njie-Saidy began by congratulating the incoming government, particularly President Adama Barrow. “I want to thank the government for initiating this transition team and process that we are working on. It is better late than never and I can assure you that the outgoing government, has been directed by former President Jammeh before he left, to give all the neccesary support to ensure the success of Mr. Adama Barrow and his government.

Madam Njie-Saidy went on, “We are one people, one nation, and one country because after all if the Gambia succeed, it succeed for all of us but if there is retrogression all of us will face it. We are one people irrespective of political affiliation and differences when it comes to The Gambia.”

She promised that the outgoing government is open and ready to share experiences and challenges with the incoming government.

by Alieu Ceesay