President Barrow Nominates Five New NAMs President Barrow Nominates Five New NAMs

The Gambian leader, His Excellency President Adama Barrow has nominated five new National Assembly Members as required by the constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, making a total of 58 NAMs.

The names of the five newly nominated NAMs were announced by the clerk of the National Assembly of The Gambia, DodouKebbeh.

The NAMs are: Mariama Jack-Denton, Ndey Yassin Secka-Sallah, Ya Kumba Jaiteh, Momodou L.K. Sanneh and Ma Janko Samusa.

The newly elected NAM for Kombo South, Kebba K. Barrow was elected as the new majority leader while Samba Jallow of Niamina Dankunku retained his position as the minority leader of the National Assembly.

The three newly NAMs who via for the position of the minority leader through an election by the new NAMs were: Hon. Samba Jallow for NRP with 47 votes, Hon. Kebba Jallow, Jarra Central GDC with 5 votes and Hon. Sunkary Badjie Foni Berefet of APRC got 5 votes respectively.