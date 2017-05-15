President Barrow; The Making of A New Gambia Launched

President Barrow; The Making of A New Gambia, a book authored by Amadou Taal and Ebrima Manneh was on Saturday launched at the Kairaba Beach Hotel by Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang, minister for Women Affairs.

The book is about what Gambians who have all bore to witness to the admirable implausible and relentless effort of the Gambian people to take back their country where there rights and freedom have been infringed and trampled upon for the past two decades. The book follows President Barrow from humble beginning, his rise in ton politics and the political situation and tension at the time. The martyrdom of the late Solo Sandeng to the imprisonment of the entire executive of the United Democratic Party, to the liaising and alliance of political parties giving birth to the Coalition 2016.

In her launching statement, Madam Jallow-Tambajang expressed appreciation to the authors for having been able to capture these crucial events and analyze them in a coherent and logical manner for the benefit of the readers. “In my capacity as the minister responsible for Women Affairs, I am much delighted to recognise the pivotal role our women have played in the rigorous campaign for regime change in The Gambia,” she said.

Jallow-Tambajang noted that: “The book, among other things, talks about the urgent need to map out national development path which could bring about sustainable development even beyond the pre-1994 performance. With this new dispensation, we will start to think regional possibilities of cooperation and sustainable welfare of our entire sub-region.”

She said what happen in The Gambia and the pivotal role that the sub-regional neighbours have played is a clarion call that their ultimate survival as African people lies in coming closer together.

She said it was the death of Solo Sandeng which was the ultimate price as a nation had to pay in order to remove their people from the clutches of a tyrant. “We must also remember that there were many Solo Sandengs before 14, April 2016,” she stated.

Jallow Tambajang said the formation of a coalition of political parties to give a formidable challenge to the dying dictatorship without the coalition, it would not have been possible to knock out Jammeh.

by Omar Wally