President Barrow’s Administration Not Witch Hunting Jolas -Interior Minister

The minister of the Interior, Mai Ahmad Fatty, has told the people of Foni that the Coalition Government under the leadership of President Adama Barrow is not witch hunting Jolas or the people of Foni.

Mr. Fatty was speaking yesterday during a reconciliation meeting brokered by his ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Lands.

“We understand your problem, because change of government is not easy. What you used to have you don’t have it again, but this is the will of God. Yaya Jammeh was here and today is Barrow, so let’s support him,” Mr. Fatty stated.

Details of the story will be published in our subsequent edition.

by Momodou Jawo