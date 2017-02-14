President Barrow’s Inauguration Budget less than D25M

The Chairman of the National Inauguration Committee for the inauguration of Gambia’s President Adama Barrow and celebrations of the country’s 52nd Independence anniversary has debunked online rumours that 25 million dalasi has been budgeted for the events.

James Gomez, who is also the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Climate Change said he cannot disclose the total budget for the upcoming two events which are scheduled for this Saturday, 18th February 2017.

A controversial argument mounted on social media this week that the new government has budgeted 25 million dalasi for President Barrow’s inauguration and the independence celebration but Mr. Gomez insisted that he does not know how much is budgeted for the events, saying, “Do you think I should reveal the budget to you now? If that is what you are expecting from me, I cannot tell you the budget for now,” he stated.

It was also shared on facebook that President Barrow’s stay at the Kairaba Beach Hotel is costing Gambians 1 million dalasi every week. This information is not yet clear but many social media users has expressed concerns for President Barrow to move to State House as his legitimate office to lead the country.

Gomez said the government is expecting more than 20 heads of state to attend this Saturday’s inauguration and independence celebration, saying the government would be responsible for their accommodation and ground transportation and other related expenses while in Banjul.

“Our budget is less than D25 million but I actually cannot tell the exact amount because we have partnered with The Gambia Hotel Association, which we believe will also contribute in cutting down the budget. I cannot divulge how much the total budget is, let me make it very clear,” Gomez said.

He said the circulating online information that the inauguration committee budgeted for more than D25 million is false and “let me make it very clear that the story is false.”

by Amadou Jallow