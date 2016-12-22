President Declares Monday Public Holiday

The President, His Excellency Sheikh Professor Alhaji Dr Yahya AJJ Jammeh Babili Mansa has declared December 26 and January 2nd as public holidays throughout the country. A press release from the presidency announced.

The public is hereby informed that His Excellency the President of The Republic of the Gambia, Sheikh Professor Alhagi Dr. Yahya A.J.J Jammeh, Babili Mansa, GMRG, FAAICL is pleased to declared Monday, December 26th, 2016 and Monday January 2nd 2017 as Public Holidays to be observed throughout The Gambia in recognition of Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. His Excellency the President and the First Family wish you all a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.