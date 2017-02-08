President Meets Foreign Diplomats in Banjul

The president, His Excellency Adama Barrow has met with foreign diplomats accredited to The Gambia by their various countries at his temporal office in Kairaba Beach Hotel.

President Barrow thanked the diplomats and development partners for the interface and assured them of a strong partnership and cooperation. He told them that they contested in the election based on principles; which is democracy. He said as a new government they also need support.

“We want to be part of all international organisations that respects all protocols. We are working on to join the Commonwealth again and the International Criminal Court. These are partners that Gambia needs. We cannot be isolated, if we are isolated, it will be very difficult to develop this country, so we are calling on everybody, the UN, AU and EU to support our young democracy. We are talking about reforms and this is to affect all aspect of the government and in that process, we need your support,” he told them.

“I cannot conclude without thanking the Senegalese government for hosting me in Senegal for two weeks,” he said.

The permanent secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Habib Jarra, in his welcoming remarks, thanked the diplomats for coming. He said the interface is a follow up to a similar one held earlier on in Dakar, Senegal between President Barrow and the ambassadors.

“We are looking forward as a Foreign Ministry to have a very fruitful cooperation between our bilateral and multilateral partners and friends of The Gambia in order to implement the development agenda of the government of The Gambia”.

Speaking on behalf of his colleague ambassadors, His Excellency Muhammad Nasir Alkhabi, the Qataris ambassador to the Gambia who is also the dean of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps said; “I am indeed honoured with this opportunity to speak on behalf of the members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps accredited to the Republic of The Gambia. We are truly grateful to His Excellency the president for granting us the opportunity to meet with him”.

The Qataris diplomat also congratulated President Barrow on his election victory at the December 1st presidential polls.

He informed the president and his ministers of a development and partnership group, which according to him, is chaired by the UN and EU that meets quarterly. He said the group is for the coordination of the development support, which is a good mechanism for strengthening Gambians partnership for development results.

“As your government embarks on various reforms and development initiatives, I want to assure you that as your development and diplomatic partners, we are ready to work together to support your government’s development priorities and jointly ensure that no Gambian is left behind especially the poorest and the most vulnerable persons”.

He continued: “We acknowledged that this new dispensation ushers tremendous opportunities and inspires high expectations particularly among the youth of the country. We also realised that the new government to deliver on basic services and create employment opportunities. It has to surmount considerable challenges, particularly with the fragile state of the national economy,” he said, thus assuring to work with Mr. Barrow to address the challenges and explore opportunities for the benefits of the Gambian people.

The diplomat also commended the government for opening space for sustainable engagement with national and international partners for the pronouncement to recommit Gambia to the international norms and standard and adopt inclusive reforms and development agenda and the aim to make Gambia great again. “We are hopeful that our new partnership contribute to a better Gambia, thank you for this great opportunity accorded to us,” he concluded.

The minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Lawyer Ousainou A.N.M. Darboe thanked the ambassadors and other diplomats for what he called a revival meeting. He welcome and assured them of the new government’s strong partnership and cooperation to work with.

“You are our valid partners and with you we hope that we will be able to develop the country and overcome the challenges ahead. There is a lot to be done and we would need only the material support from our friends but we can also benefit from their ideas and experience,” he told them.

