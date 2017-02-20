President Sall: Gambia & Senegal are Inseparable

The President of the Republic of Senegal, His Excellency Macky Sall has stressed that the two neighbouring countries of Senegal and The Gambia are inseparable, urging Gambians and Senegalese to work together to achieve their common goods as people with the same values and common history.

President Macky Sall who was the special guest of the occasion was speaking on Saturday during the 52nd Independence anniversary held at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

He thanked President Barrow for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and all the visiting delegates. He once again congratulated President Barrow on his historical election victory as President of the Republic of The Gambia.

The victory, he said, is a beacon of hope for democracy in Africa and the rest of the world. He praised the people of Gambia for bringing about a peaceful change and transfer of power through the ballot box. “Brothers and sisters of The Gambia, we are proud of you. I am deeply humbled and honoured to be your special guest for Gambia’s 52nd Independence anniversary.”

Gambia and Senegal, according to the Senegalese President, have blood relation

we are one people and one family. “We are inseparable because we share the same values, the same way of life, we have common history and common destiny,” he said amidst rousing cheers from the crowd.

According to him, the common duty of people of Senegal and Gambia is to build on the legacy left by their ancestors for a better future for the next generation. “Today more than ever, from Banjul to Barrnyi; from Brikama to Binjona; and from Serrekunda to Tamba Kunda, we are one family. What we need is peace and harmony; what we need is security and stability; and what we need is development for the wellbeing of our people. These are real challenges moments for all of us but if we stand together ,we can win. This is the message from your Senegalese brothers and sisters.”

by Alieu Ceesay