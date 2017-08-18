President Swears-in 2 Judicial Service Commission Members

The president, His Excellency Mr. Adama Barrow has presided over the swearing-in ceremony of two newly appointed members of the Judicial Service Commission at a ceremony held at his office in Fajara.

The two, namely: Lamin Ceesay and Bolong B.L.K. Jatta’s appointment came at a time when the judiciary is undertaking a lot of reforms.

The Judicial Service Commission plays a very important role in the dispensation of justice in The Gambia. It is responsible for recommending appointments of all the judges and magistrates and for advising the president and the government at large on measures which need to be taken to improve efficiency.

Speaking to the State House press corps shortly after their induction ceremony, the chief justice of The Gambia, Dr. Assan Jallow, said it was an important occasion for the judiciary system of The Gambia.

He said the appointment forms part of the reform processes in the judicial system of The Gambia to strengthen the institutions within the judiciary to ensure that not only it is independent but is efficient as well.

He said the two gentlemen that have been inducted by the president, both have a wealth of community experience behind them and this will be very useful to the community. “And we are confident that they will discharge their responsibilities with the highest levels of professionalism and integrity,” he said of the two men.

He continued: “This will all help in ensuring that the reforms, the government is committed to for strengthening the judiciary can be implemented successfully”.

Speaking earlier, Bolong B.L.K. Jatta, one of the appointees said: “I am happy because I have been given the chance to reform the judiciary system. I am ready to endeavour as a citizen of this country. I will cooperate with the system to reform the situation as we are”.

Also speaking to the newsmen was Lamin Ceesay, former National Assembly member for Sami Constituency. Mr. Ceesay who is the second appointee also stated his appreciation about the appointment.

“I have been in the national assembly for five years and by that experience I hope I will be able to deliver to expectation. Everybody knows that Gambians have lost confidence in the judiciary system of The Gambia under the past administration. Thus we will do our utmost best to make sure that the confidence is being restored,” he said.

by Musa Ndow