President’s Adviser Says Gov’t. Will Not Interfere in Religious Affairs

President Adama Barrow’s special adviser on Religious, Traditional Affairs and Culture has told religious leaders on Friday that Gambia’s new government would not interfere in the country’s religious affairs neither to influence the responsible authorities decisions.

“From now on, all the religious affairs would be run by the competent authorities and not government interfering,” he said.

Speaking to authorities of The Gambia Supreme Islamic Council at State House on Friday, Dembo Bojang said religious authorities should speak to people, noting that: “We are in New Gambia and we must always remain as united,” he urged.

The Islamic Council officials were at State House on the invitation of the minister of Women’s Affairs and overseer of the Office of the Vice President, Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang to receive over 1000 Holy Qur’ans donated by President Barrow.

In the past years, government interference in Islamic religious affairs in the country has caused some controversy particularly in the start and ending of the month of Ramadan but Mr. Bojang assured that the Barrow administration would never participate or influence the decisions of the religious authorities.

According to Mr. Bojang, Gambia as a secular state, the government should have only 2 percent interference in religious affairs, saying they would always allow religious authorities to have their independent operation. “Religious leaders play important role in the country so they must take up their responsibilities by correcting the wrongs committed by people.”

Democracy and responsibility

Special adviser Bojang also debunked what he called the miscalculated actions of some Gambians since the coming of the new revolution in the country that ended former President Yahya Jammeh’s 22 years of rule. “Democracy does not mean that we should do whatever we want to do. Stealing and willful destruction of properties is not democracy.”

Mr. Bojang said Gambians must be united now more than ever and always calculate their actions to be responsible citizens. He said The Gambia is a secular state where Muslims and Christians lives united. “We must be careful; religious problems could be fatal and can divide people. With Allah’s power, there is nothing that prayers are not capable of,” he emphasised.

by Amadou Jallow