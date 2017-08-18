Private Security Companies in Gambia Are Violating The Law Says Retired Lieutenant Colonel

A retired Lieutenant Colonel of The Gambia Armed Forces, has said that all private security companies in The Gambia are violating the law.

“I agree that checks and balances are put in place to maintain quality, standards and to prevent abuse, but unfortunately, that is not the case with regard to the private security sector of The Gambia.”

He added that over the past four months, he has been conducting a pilot study on security sector and his findings has shown that Gambia’s private security sector is far below the international norms, standards and best practices.

Lt. Col Lamin Gano, who served in various capacities in The Gambia Armed Forces, including Aid de Camp to then President Yahya Jammeh, caught-up with Omar Wally, and had discussion on a subject that he (Gano) is very passionate about –security.

Retired Lt. Col Gano, who voluntarily returns to Gambia after being away for eighteen months, has set-up a private security company call Frontline Security Services Ltd. The company, he said, has already been registered and there are four main services that they intend to provide, which are, security and safety consultancy services; security and safety training; procurement and installation of safety/security equipment; and protective services such as manned guarding, VIP protection, event security among others.

The most important motive for venturing into private security, he said, is an inborn desire to serve The Gambia and her people. He added that security being the domain in which he is most conversant with, he chose the private security sector. “In this way, I can also contribute to job creation and poverty alleviation.”

Although, the number of people any private company can employ depends on the market demand thus he added he would not relent until he employ at least 1000 people. “Among the ways through which I intend to achieve this target is by focusing less on profit and more on the provision of quality and reliable services to the clients on one hand and the well-being/welfare of my staff on the other, I call this a human-centric approach to security.”

Asked about the challenges he faced in registering, Gano said there was a standard checklist containing about 20 things that one must fulfill to be granted a license to operate a private security company and this checklist corresponds with a bill of more than half a million Dalasis.

“I have completed all the mandatory requirements on this checklist and I have already been issued with a letter of clearance by the Ministry of Interior to set up my operations,” he revealed, adding that the only thing that remain is for the Minister of Interior to append his signature on my license.

Gano stated that; “I can say with absolute certainty that there is no single private security guard – and by connection, no private security company in the country who or which is not violating one or more provisions of the Private Security Guard Companies Act 2011”

He said the best way to cure an ailment is to address the root cause, adding that the first step should be a review of the Private Security Guard Companies Act 2011 because this document is the root cause of most of the challenges facing this industry.

“Once this document is standardized, then it will be easy for the government to put in place a more robust system of management, oversight, regulation, monitoring and evaluation of this vital sector.” This, he said will advertently translate into having more professional and effective private security companies and guards at the grassroots level.

Gano who worked with private security companies in England and Canada, said he is prepared to work with the Private Security Licensing Authority (PSLA) of The Gambia, even if it is on a volunteering basis, to help in the standardization of Gambia’s private security sector.