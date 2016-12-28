Progress in Education

Education plays an integral role in the advancement of any community. As a matter of fact no nation can develop in the absence of an educated work force. This makes this sector crucial as it develops confidence and helps build personalities.

The minister of Finance and Economic Affairs recently informed deputies at the National Assembly while presenting the 2017 budget that based on continued prioritisation of the education sector by government, a significant surge has been registered in enrolment rates at all levels.

This is a welcome news owing to the fact that government of The Gambia over the years invested heavily in our education sector. The establishment of the University of The Gambia and the countless number of junior and secondary schools across the country is a testament to this fact.

As rightly stated by the Finance minister the enrolment at the Basic Education (Grades 1 to 9) has increased from 383,679 in 2015 to 399,567 in 2016, representing an increase in Gross Enrolment Ratio from 90.9 percent to 92.3.

We commend the government of the Gambia for giving due attention to the sector, for education plays a paramount role in the modern technological world.

Nowadays, there are many ways to enhance the education level of any given community and the Government of The Gambia is ever committed to ensuring quality education at all educational levels.

As stated by the minister, the Education Ministry will continue to collaborate with both the Gambia College and the University of The Gambia (UTG) to train teachers meant for basic and secondary levels of the education system. The move will undoubtedly ensure universal access to education in the country.

Moreover, the annual scholarship provided to students in various fields of study have been on the increase, thus according more young Gambians to have access to university education especially in crucial areas such as science and technology, health and agriculture.

Therefore, it is incumbent on those students who have benefitted from Government scholarship to come and take part in nation building.