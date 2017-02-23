Project Aid The Gambia Presents Mattresses to Health Ministry

Project Aid The Gambia, an international non-Governmental Organisation in the country on Monday presented over 175 mattresses to the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, for onward distribution to various health facilities across the country.

The presentation ceremony was held at the Central Medical Store in Kotu.

Founded in 1991, the international non-profit organisation is operating in the areas of health, agriculture and education.

At the presentation ceremony, Janko Jimbara, the Deputy Director Technical at the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, hailed the move taken by Project Aid The Gambia, saying government alone cannot do it all, thus the need for genuine partners to come on board and support in the country’s development endeavors.

“We must have partnership with institutions, philanthropists and NGOs to compliment the efforts of government, because complementing government’s efforts is very important,” he added.

He underscored the importance of health in the development of any country, saying it is complex and sensitive.

Margret Gomez, Director of Nursing and Midwifery Services at the said Ministry, expressed delight with the move taken by the international NGO.

According to her, Project Aid The Gambia has been working very closely with the Ministry of Health over the past years. “At the SEN School we have trained so many nurses for them and just recently we redeployed an SEN midwive to go and help them at the clinic” she added.

She recalled that there was a time when they encountered a critical situation in terms of drugs and the international NGO intervened by donating drugs to the Ministry.

She thanked them through its manager, Famara Fatty for donating the mattresses to the Ministry, saying the items would go a long way in enhancing better services at the needy health facilities.

Presenting the items, Famara Fatty, Project Aid Manager, said that it has now become a tradition for the NGO to reach out to the health Ministry as their partners in development.

Fatty, on behalf of the chairperson of the project, thanked their Gambian Goodwill Ambassadors in Germany, who helped load the container to be presented to the health Ministry for onward distribution to needy health facilities in the country.

Some of the mattresses, he went on, have been distributed to some health facilities, who are badly in need of such items. He expressed delight to be associated with the Ministry of health and Social Welfare in the last 25 years.

The Project Aid boss commended the Health Ministry for making their work easy as far as operation is concerned, saying they also want to complement government efforts in that endeavor.

Fatty thus urged the Ministry to distribute the mattresses to the right health facilities.

Modou Njai, Director of Health Promotion and Education at the said Ministry, hailed the NGO for their foresight, noting that Project Aid The Gambia has been supporting the Ministry of Health over the years.

