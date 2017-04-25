Prosecutor Reveals Mobility Constraint in Escorting Remand Prisoners to Court

A prosecuting officer at the Serekunda Prosecution Unit Sub-Inspector Yahya Colley has revealed in court that they (police) are facing mobility constrain in escorting remand prisoners to court. He made this statement in court after the Magistrate questioned the whereabout of the accused in a criminal trial.

The prosecutor said the accused was yet to be brought to court, citing mobility as a problem to transport prisoners. “We are working with mobility constrain. We are even using a Pick-up to transport prisoners which is not safe”.

This unexpected statement from the prosecutor opted a senior lawyer Edu Gomez to speak on the issue. The lawyer said that the right of the accused should be protected and that the message should go down to the authorities. He stressed that the right of the accused persons should be respected at all times.

Magistrate Abeke in respond said that the prosecutors are officers of court and that the massage should go down to the right authorities. The late arrival of remand prisoners to the Kanifing Magistrate Court is visibly seen with some even complaining in open court on the issue.

Some weeks ago, a remand prisoner openly complained before the court that he was lately brought to court and could not communicate with his lawyer who left earlier before he was brought to court. This issue has been going on for long with less improvement.

by Meita Touray