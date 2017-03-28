Prosecutor’s Death Threats Shouldn’t be Taken Lightly

Editorial

Police prosecutor, Kebba Fadera’s persistent receipt of death threats from an accused’s family should not be taken lightly, as it’s even making the case more complicated, and therefore, he needs to be protected by the state.

His unending death threats over a criminal case involving one Babucarr Badjie, a former finance officer of the Associated Pre-Mix Oil Company became evidence when Mr. Badjie’s defence counsel yesterday told the Kanifing Magistrates’ Court that he was ready to withdraw his representation from the case if the prosecutor continues to receive death threat from Badjie’s family.

It’s our view that so long Mr. Fadera is receiving death threats, the state should do all it takes to ensure his security not within the courts, but at home. The fact that these kinds of threats are uncommon in our prosecution, it should therefore, not be seen as a hoax too.

Mr. Fadera, for so long has been diligently serving this country as a police prosecutor, ensuring that the state’s priority in the maintenance of peace and security be achieved. He had presented himself a decent police prosecutor with clean social records.

He informed the Kanifing Magistrates’ Court that he had been receiving death threats from people claiming to be diaspora Gambians – people who are believed to have enormous interest in the case.

This news was said to have upset the magistrate, who, in turn threatened to transfer the entire case to the high court or make order for the state to take over the case from the police prosecutor.

The defence, even though thought of withdrawing his representation from the case, said he was very much aware with the workings of the Ministry of Justice and acknowledged that the case has deliberately suffered series of delay and that transferring it would further complicate problems.

We are of the view that if Mr. Fadera cannot be protected, let the case be transferred to the High Court.