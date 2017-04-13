Public Raise Concern Over Brikama Murder Case

The gruesome murder of one MoussaKâ, a Senegalese national by his fellow countryman, Tapha Ndiaye, yesterday at Camara Kunda around the Brikama market has raised public alarm in the town of Brikama.

After approaching few people about the incident in Brikama, the Daily Observer was informed that the late Moussa was brutally killed by Tapha for a reason yet unknown by the public. Both of them are confirmed to be Senegalese nationals residing in Brikama for over 10 years.

One Marr Jaw, a businessman in Brikama, said he was told that the two were friends before they had problem, but was quick to note that he could confirm if that was true. “I am not an eye witness to the incident but I have seen the dead body of Moussa and I can tell he was brutally killed,” he said.

Alieu Bah, another businessman at Brikama market, described the late Moussa as a nice hardworking boy, who was determined to make money out of the petty trading he was doing. “I believe justice will be done in this case. Tapha deserves to be punished mercilessly by the law,” he said.

Amie Saho, also a business woman at Brikama, pointed out that she used to see both Moussa and Tapha at the market doing business. “I was shocked when I heard the news and I urge the authorities to deal with Tapha for this atrocity he has committed,” she stated.

Another source disclosed that Tapha was seen stealing by Moussa and he decided to stab him to dead to avoid being exposed.

by Modou Lamin Jammeh