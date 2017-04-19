PURA, NEDI to Implement USD100, 000 Project

The Public Utility Regulatory Authority (PURA) and the National Enterprise Development Initiative (NEDI) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) meant to deepen their existing ties in their quest to implementing USD100, 000 UNIDO/GEF project.

The 18-months project “Youth and Women Renewable Energy Entrepreneurship Fund” is expected to sensitize and train the beneficiaries on how to incorporate the use of renewable energy in their businesses.

This MOU, according to officials, entails official agreement for the implementation of the grant project.

The director general of PURA, Ansumana Sanneh said that his institution through the Renewable Energy Fund was contracted by the GEF/UNIDO to set up a Women and Youth Renewable Energy Entrepreneurship Fund to promote renewable energy in businesses.

“In addition to the grant financing provided to the beneficiaries, training on both the business and technical aspects of their projects will be conducted. NEDI therefore, becomes a key partner in this endeavour to ensure that necessary skills are transferred to beneficiaries for long term sustainability”.

Speaking on behalf of the director of NEDI, Mr. Buba Touray expressed delight to the signing of the MoU and promised that his institution would cooperate to the fruitful implementation of the project.

Mr. Moses Campbell of UNIDO/GEF told the gathering that the project was a pilot project to which its success would pave a way for a bigger project for the two institutions. He said that the UNIDO/GEF 5 project would build on the experiences, lessons learnt and successes of the UNIDO/GEF 4 project on renewable energy.

“The project will lead to the development of a national strategy, with targets and regulation on the use and integration of renewable energy system in the productive sector”.

by Meita Touray