PURA Receives One TV Application So Far

The Public Utility Regulatory Authority (PURA) has informed the Daily Observer that it has received only one application for TV broadcasting license, as of 30th May 2017.

Speaking during a press conference at the PURA head office on Wednesday afternoon, Nicholas Jatta, director of ICT with PURA said, “We have received only one application but prior to that, we have actually received letters showing intend to apply for televisions. So, at the time, we were in the process of developing the framework, which will actually outline the chart with regard to what you need to apply for TV license.”

According to him, they are expecting more applications in the next few weeks, now that the guidelines are finalized.

The only application received so far, according to him, was submitted on Tuesday and would be processed and send to the Ministry of Information and Communication within 90 days for the final approval or otherwise.

Jatta would not disclose who the applicant was, but said, it is from a local-based Gambian.

As to how many licenses they are hoping to recommend for approval, he said, the ICT Act does not give a specific number. “Everything we do is in line with the provision of the Act.”

Junkung Jobarteh, senior manager for Legal Licensing and Enforcement clarified that PURA does not approve license, but only process and give recommendations. “The approval or rejection depends with the ministry responsible.”

The briefing was chaired by Lucretia George, Corporate Affairs manager at PURA.

by Alieu Ceesay