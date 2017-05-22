Qualify, Responsible Journalists Must Embark on Investigative Journalism’ -Dr. Carrol

Journalists who are responsible and qualified to practice must engage in investigative journalism, says Dr. Hendry Carrol, legal luminary and Law lecturer at the University of The Gambia.

Dr. Carrol made this remarks while delivering a lecture on ‘Reforming The Gambia Media to Better Contribute to Democratic Governance’ at a just concluded EU, UNESCO Capacity Building Training implemented by the Daily Observer Newspaper.

He said that through investigative journalism, journalists will ascertain the truthfulness or otherwise of their articles, before publishing them. “To do otherwise, will be engaging in gutter journalism, because if they publish an article, which is not truthful, and which adversely affects the reputation of another person, they can therefore rightly be sued for defamation.”

He added that a victim of defamation should prove his/her case in a court of law, on a balance of probability or with a preponderance of evidence. In this case, he said, the learned presiding judge or magistrate, will order that the person who is liable for having committed a tort or civil wrong to pay damages. “A victim of defamation must also prove in Court, that the alleged defamatory matter, adversely or seriously affected his/her reputation”.

“It is of paramount importance to highlight the fact that this constitutional right is not the exclusive divine right for journalists alone. On the contrary, it is also an important constitutional right, for every person within the territorial integrity of The Gambia”.

Dr. Carrol further emphasised that once a journalist takes note of the sacrosanct and inviolable principle of Constitutional Law, that will serve as the first and most important step for, ‘Reforming The Gambia Media to Better Contribute to Democratic Governance’.

by Meita Touray