Raid- The Gambia Trains Staff on New Tobacco Control Act

Raid–The Gambia in collaboration with partners Monday began a two-day training on the newly enactment of the Tobacco Control Act 2016, which was passed by the National Assembly and assented by the president.

Speaking at the occasion, The Executive Director of Raid–The Gambia Samujang Conteh stated that Raid in 2010 led the advocacy for tobacco packs warning, which came to effect on 30th October 2010.

He pointed out that Raid-The Gambia in 2011 started negotiation with the American Cancer Society that supported the development of National Tobacco Control Policy.

Conteh noted that in late 2015 to 2016 Raid –The Gambia has advocate for the enactment of the Tobacco Control Act and it was approved by the former President.

He said the meeting is organized for the Raid-The Gambia staff and volunteers to create awareness and for them to acquaint themselves with the new act for its effective implementation nationwide.

Modou Njai, director of Health Promotion and Education Directorate at the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare noted that Raid –The Gambia over the years has been complementing Government efforts in the fight against tobacco.

He also thanked the Ministry of Justice for their support in the process of the policy development and drafting of the Tobacco Control Bill and also World Health Organisation for their support.

He disclosed that his Ministry is working closely with WHO to draw a road map for the Tobacco Control Act noting that the expert who would be working with them in this area is due in the country this month.



by Momodou Faal