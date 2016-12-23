Real Left It Late To Leapfrog GAF At The Summit

Real de Banjul scored twice in the last five minutes to secure a 2-0 win over a discipline Steve Biko side to move on top of the league standings following GAF’s stalemate at home to Brikama United on Wednesday evening.

The ‘Whites’ named an unchanged team for the first time this season following Sunday’s 3-0 success over newcomers Marimoo at the Banjul Box Bar Stadium.

Ebrima Jarju continues in goal and Muhammed Sanneh also secured his right back spot in the continued absence of Saihou Mansally, whiles Yankuba Jarju partnered Omar Jobe in attack.

With time running out, former Gambia U-20 defender Mbye Faye rose high to head Real de Banjul to a deserved lead with five minutes remaining on the clock.

New recruit Alassana Jatta registered his first goal for the club on the stroke of the of full-time with a near post first time finish from Modou Bah’s cut back on the left channel.

Steve Biko dubbed the ‘Giant Killers’ put up a respectable amount of themselves during game and created some few openings but Real De Banjul stood firm to make sure of the points and a third clean sheet for young goalkeeper Ebrima Jarju.

The win moves the 12-time league champions to the summit of standings with 12-points, one more than Gambia Armed Forces who could only manage a draw against Sulayman Kuyateh’s Brikama United at the East park while reigning champions Gambia Ports Authority who were earlier on drawn against Ivorian side Séwé Sports shared the spoils against Marimoo at the Manjai Father Gough Sports Complex.

Source: Momodou Bah