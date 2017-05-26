Recalling Africa Liberation Day

This day must be cherished, treasured, appreciated and it’s true meaning be thoroughly understood and restored in memories of all Africans and its descendants for posterity.

25th May each year is marked and celebrated as Africa Day, now called ‘Africa Liberation Day’, as it’s the day that the then Organisation of African Unity now African Union was found by its founding fathers spread across Africa. Significance of the day is affirmed in its ability to raise political awareness of Africans in different parts of the globe, especially African communities, as it did only serve as an avenue for information about the struggles leading to attainment of the day, but also a potential breeding ground for would be African leaders and those interested in the promotion and protection of the rights and welfare of Africans and humanity at large.

The celebration further exposed and introduce Africans and none alike to what many called ‘Independence struggles’ that the cited founding fathers went through, fighting for total liberation of Africa from its European Colonial masters or powers, through various platforms including the famous Pan African Conference held in the Republic of Ghana under the coordination of its leader, the late Dr Kuwame Nkruma.

Since adoption and marking of the day as Africa Liberation, the Gambia and many other countries celebrate day through organisation of various activities such as public symposium or lectures usually characterized by presentation of different topical issues covering wider subject matters, all meant to educate, enlighten and empower people to take their rightful positions towards achieving sustainable development objectives of their various, the Continent and the globe at large.

The Day is also mark as public holiday throughout Africa, including the Gambia, which was treasured and continue to be appreciated by people of the country, considering the significance of the day to history and life of an average African, still struggling to have an effective recovery from untold stories of colonial domination of a region, best described as one of the most riches continent on earth, but unfortunately reduced endemic poverty, thanks to its colonial past.

Therefore, efforts meant to nurture the spirit of the day must be encourage and inspired by Africans, especially African leaders in order to keep the dreams of its founding fathers alive and attainment for the benefit, interest and welfare of Africans and none.