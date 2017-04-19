Red Dolphin Lifeguard Association Boosted

The Red Dolphin Lifeguard Association-Gambia was on Thursday boosted with new set of training materials that is earmarked to enhance the performance of the members of this humanitarian association.

The items were donated to the Association by a Gambian family based in Norway, Kefi Barry.

The presentation of the materials was jointly conducted by Kefi Barry and his children and was presided over by Abdoullahi Hydara, director general of The Gambia Tourism Board alongside top officials of the GTBoard, at Sand Beach Hotel and Resort, Kololi.

Speaking shortly after the presentation, Mr. Hydara, while expressing his institution’s appreciation to the donors, equally applauded Kefi Barry and his family for their generosity.

He underscored the importance of the materials as well as the lifeguards association in the industry.

DG Hydara further applauded Barry’s family for this gesture, which he said, would help to maximise the visibility of people in the ocean.

He stated that the move will help put a solution to the problem his board has been struggling to overcome whenever someone drowns.

He emphasized that ‘if rescue service is not done on time’; in any drown case; it is often disastrous as it always leads to death.

GTB DG also encouraged the donor not to relent in their laurels, especially in providing necessary tools and equipment to the association, and further assured the GT Board’s support at all times.

Presenting, Kefi Barry, who led his children at the ceremony, thanked his host country, Norway and the GTBoard management. He said he and his family were in the country to start something they knew would benefit this country as well as visitors.

Barry explained that the rationale behind the donation and encouraged everyone, especially parents to do everything possible to guide children at the beach side, noting that it is always sad seeing a child drowning in the sea.

The Gambia, he said, is blessed and surrounded by sea, which signaled that they should be taught how to swim and how to take precautions so as to avoid incidences of drowning.

Momodou Bah, director of Quality and License Control, and Adama Njie of The Gambia Tourism Board (GTBoard), Ove Kenneth Nilsen among others, expressed similar sentiments.

by Yunus S. Saliu