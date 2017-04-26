REFACOF-The Gambia Chapter to Be Established Soon

A senior forestry officer and head of the Participatory Forest Unit at the Department of Forestry has disclosed that plans are in the offing to form the African Women’s Network for Community Management of Forest (REFACOF), The Gambia Chapter.

Cherno Gaye, who made this disclosure at a recent training on Forest and Farm Management, held at the Trans-Gambia Lodge at Pakalinding village, Lower River Region, said REFACOF, is a network of African Women involved in sustainable forest Resource Management in Africa with its headquarters based in the Cameroonian capital of Yaoundé.

However, the four-day interface held at Pakalinding village, was designed to equip participants with the requisite skills and knowledge on leadership. It was organized by the Department of Forestry in collaboration with the Mansakonko Office of Women’s Bureau, with funding from the Yaoundé based African Women Network in Forest and Farm Management (REFACOF) through the Forest and Farm Facility.

He revealed that the organization was established shortly after the end of an international conference on forest tenure, governance, and enterprise: on the theme ‘New opportunity for West and Central Africa’ held at the Cameroonian Capital of Yaoundé in 2009.

“It is worth to mention that score of women drawn from across the African Continent, who attended that international conference, came up with a declaration that gave birth to REFACOF. Among the organization’s objectives is to lobby and advocate with governments and international organizations for the inclusion of women-specific needs, constraints and interest as well as their ownership rights, to land and forest resources in reforms and political agenda in the African continent. I must attest to it that this four days capacity building targeting all women groups involved in forest management and farm activities also formed part of the ongoing consultation and plan of activities set to strengthen and bring all Gambian women groups involve in forest management and farm activities under one platform,” he revealed.

The Cameroon-based REFACOF, he went on, was set to expand its scope of networking and to that effect The Gambia and Liberia are amongst the latest countries chosen and tasked to establish their own national chapters of the African Women Network in Forest and Farm Management in their own respective countries.

Towards that development, he stated, effort towards engaging all women groups involved in Forest and Farm management activities are ongoing towards the formation of a formidable Women Network to establish The Gambia Chapter REFACOF.

Gaye posited that consultation of stakeholders toward the drafting of the constitutions of the later was also ongoing and thus urged all including the women folks to cooperate.

“With this chapter in place women would be at better position to manage, lobby and demands their rights to empowerment and development without the involvement of middlemen’s intervention on their behalf,” he added.

