Regional Course on Liquidity Management, Forecasting Underway

Stakeholders in the financial industry of the sub-region are currently undergoing a five days regional course on Liquidity Management, and Forecasting at a local hotel in Banjul.

The course organised by the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM) is meant to expose participants to liquidity management and forecasting techniques that will enable them to improve on their liquidity management skills for safe banking operations.

WEIFEM, according to officials, was established by five West African countries including the Gambia principally to build capacity for improved microeconomic and financial management in the constituent member countries.

Speaking before the sub-regional delegates, Essa Drammeh, deputising for the governor of Central Bank of The Gambia described the subject matter of the course as an effective framework for the management of monetary policy.

“Liquidity management by Central Banks can have short and long-term implications, depending on the nature of operations. While short-term effects are felt in financial markets, the long-term implications are especially relevant for the real sector of the economy, which is impacted with long and variable lags”.

He said that where the banking infrastructure is inadequate, commercial banks may hold excess liquidity because they are unable to track their position at the Central Bank due to undeveloped payment system. Liquidity management, he added, can help avoid expenditure over-runs and burgeoning domestic debt.

Banks, he said, should develop a structure for managing liquidity an market access, measuring and monitoring net funding requirements, contingency planning among others as part of the proactive steps to address the challenges.

“To meet its monetary policy objectives, the Central Bank will depend on the liquidity forecasts to determine if there is a liquidity shortage, in which case the bank’s policy would be expansionary through retirement of existing securities. In the case of access liquidity, monetary policy would be contractionary through the issuing of new securities. Sound liquidity management decisions are, therefore, based on liquidity forecasts and this helps to maintain acceptable level of liquidity consistent with the target rate of inflation”.

Speaking earlier, Chris Kedze who also deputised WAIFEM director general said that WAIFEM has executed 590 capacity interventions in pursuit of its mandate to which 16, 086 participants in the sub-region benefitted.

“The institute has extended its operations to the private sector by establishing the Business Development and Consultancy Unit (BDCU). Although the unit targets the private sector in the sub-region, some of its programmes may also benefit the central banks and relevant institutions”.

The course, he said, has been designed to cover key topics such as the framework of liquidity management, monetary policy and Central Bank Liquidity- The Gambia case, foreign exchange flows among others. The discussions, he said, will enhance the capacity of participants as liquidity managers, economists, policy makers to analyse emerging economic challenges, diagnose imbalances in the economy and make good forecasts that will enable them to recommend appropriate policy measures.

by Meita Touray