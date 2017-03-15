Regulating Meat Prices Are among GLMA’s Major Challenges Says GLMA DG

The Director General of The Gambia Livestock Marketing Agency (GLMA) has stated that among the challenges his agency is faced with is difficulties in regulating the official retail price of meat which is frequently violated by butchers within the Greater Banjul Area and Kombos.

Bakary Badjie, while highlighting on the challenges confronting his Agency during a recent visit by the Minister of Agriculture at the Department of Livestock Services, maintained that many stakeholders avoid the payment of their licenses to the Agency unless they are forced to comply.

“Livestock marketing in this country is dominated by traditional dealers and butchers do not have the capacity and the resources to promote the trade and moreover, they have no reliable source of credit to which they can fall back upon to support their operations,” he added.

Badjie added; “The livestock commercialization and marketing development fund which should have been established with the proceeds from the licensing of stakeholders as dictated by the GLMA Act, is instead paid to the national treasury since the establishment of the Agency in 2010. Consequently, the GLMA is not able to access the proceeds deposited at the Central Bank of The Gambia for it to be used for the intended purpose.”

He stressed the need for the provision of credit schemes for livestock dealers and butchers to promote their trades, as well as farmers to embark on essential activities, such as sheep breeding programmes and other intensive forms of animal production. “Although, the Agency has done a lot of sensitization against the role of the middlemen in the marketing chain, their role continues to be a key factor in the destabilization of prices, which still remains a great concern for the agency and consumers who bear the brunt,” he stated.

Badjie noted that all four vehicles of the Agency have outlived their usefulness, saying the Agency has a small budget and a narrow based, thus making it difficult to carry out most of its annually planned activities.

by Alhagie Babou Jallow