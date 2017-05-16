Religious Adviser Calls on Gambians to Emulate Aja Maimuna Savage in Promoting Islam

Alhaji Dembo Bojang alias Dembo-By-Force, the president adviser on Religious Affairs has called on Gambians to emulate the good work of Aja Maimuna Savage in promoting the teachings of Islam in the country.

Mr. Bojang made this remarks recently during the 20th Annual Islamic Conference, marking the anniversary of the Islamic Cultural Centre For Women and Children (ICCWC) at a hotel in Banjul under the theme: “The Quran and Sunna in the Lives of Muslims”.

The conference attracts hundreds of Muslims and it brought together renowned Islamic Scholars both from The Gambia and Senegal.

Speaking on behalf of the Gambian leader, Mr. Bojang affirmed that since the inception of the Islamic Cultural Centre for Women and Children, Aja Maimuma Savage and her team have mounded lots of Children and young people who now have verse knowledge of the Quran.

He urged parents to continue to enroll their children in Aja Maimuna’s school, while calling on the gathering to always pray for the new government to meet its desired objectives for the development of the country.

Aja Maimuna Savage, the executive director of Muhammad Yadalieu Arabic and English School, in her welcoming remarks, informed the gathering that she started the Dara before opening the Muhammad Yadalieu Arabic and English School.

She pointed out that in 1997, the idea was conceived to open a school, revealing that her late father gave her the support to open the school and even put some of his wealth for her to start the good initiative.

She noted that the Ministry of Education was approached and they also fully supported the initiative.

She said the school started with 10 students and three teachers but today the enrolment has increased and they are teaching both Arabic and English.

She called on Muslims to always recite the Holy Quran at least ones every day and to always endeavour to learn something in the Holy Quran.

Aja Maimuna thanked all those who have been supportive to the annual conference over the years and the new government for their support.

Sheikh Ibrahim Hassan Cham who spoke on Sunna and the Lives of Muslims, urged Muslims to always seek knowledge and worship Allah and avoid sins.

He said that the Quran guarantees Sunna, adding that if Muslims followed the Holy Quran and the Sunna, they will not go astray. He warned Muslims against Gambling and commting sins.

He called on Muslims to respect their neighbours and reminded them to follow the teachings of Islam.

For her part, Sohna Fatima Nying, also a Gambian Islamic scholar who dealt with the topic, ‘Quran and the Lives of Muslim’ said Allah has sent the prophets on earth to fulfill the pillars of Islam.

She said the Quran is protected by God and it has covered anything man thought of in this earth.

Sohna Aram Secka an Islamic scholar from Senegal who spoke on the role of Women in Islam, noted that before the coming of Islam in the Arabian world, men whose wives delivered baby girls used to bury their new born baby girls because they term women as useless in the society. But with the coming of Islam, he said this old practice by the Arabs was stop.

She said Islam gave women significant role to play and women also have contributed a vital role in the promotion of Islam, noting that the Quran has come to put people to be righteous.

by Momodou Faal