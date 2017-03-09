Renowned Scholar Speaks About Power of Knowledge

A renowned religious scholar in Salikenni has spoke about the power of knowledge particularly reading the Holy Quran, further calling on the Muslim Ummah not to turn a blind eye in adhering to the teachings of the Holy book.

Alhajie Omar Ceesay was speaking recently during the village’s annual recitation of the Holy Quran widely called ‘Gamo’ held in Salikenni village in the North Bank Region.

Attended by diverse people across the country, the ‘Gamo’ was characterised with not only the recitation of the Holy Quran, but also supplications and preaching the teachings of our Creator and the Holy book.

Addressing the gathering, Alhajie Omar Ceesay, emphasised that knowledge is power, citing that it’s the Quran where souls drive their lights (Nur) from.

The Holy Quran, he went on, is the book of rectitude and guidance and that Muslims should have heartfelt affinity and natural attachment to this important Holy book.

The renowned Islamic scholar urged the new generation to send their children to learn the Holy Quran, as learning this significant book would be beneficial to them in both here and hereafter. “If you regret for not having learned the Quran, don’t regret for not sending your children to learn it,” he advised.

The erudite scholar’s address was followed by strands of distinct preachers invited from across the country, who all underscored the importance of reading the Muslims Holy book.

by Bekai Njie