Residents of Kartong, Gunjur Raise Concern Over Discovery of Toxic Substance in Waters

Residents in the coastal settlements of Kartong and Gunjur have raised concern over the recent discovery of toxic substance in their waters, thus making lives difficult for people in the said communities.

The toxic chemicals, they alluded to, is not only polluting the environment, but also making fish unsafe for human consumption.

In an interview with the Daily Observer, Bangis, a tourist guide, who works at the Kartong Beach, said throughout last month, the waters in the two communities were filled with toxic substances and waste pipes believed to be dumped by Golden Lead Import and Export Trade Company, a Chinese fishing firm operating in the area.

According to him, the toxic substance is killing a lot of juvenile fish and even mangroves.

“Last week, I went to the beach to take bath, only to found out that the waters are inundated with the scent of those rotten fish. We want to believe that this Chinese Firm whenever they caught enough fish they throw others away and that pollutes our environment.”

Bangis noted that on several occasions trucks were spotted throwing rotten fish, which he said is not good health wise.

He suggested that factories should be built inside the forest were people are not staying, as Kartong is a home-based community an ecotourism development area.

“If they continue to throw rotten fish in the river, in the long run, will discourage tourists visiting the area as the bad odor will drive even birds from the area. It is not good for their mangroves too.”

Sulayman Bojang, a fisherman and a small restaurant owner at the Kartong Beach, expressed similar sentiments.

He recalled that not long ago they solicited support from the Government to help them address the issue of waste fish dumped at the site by the fishing firm.

Malick Sanyang is a cook at Stala Hotel near the Kartong Beach. For him, the Chinese firms and their project are not doing justice to the people in the area, as working at the beaches is their only source of income.

According to him, the Chinese project is situated on the entrance of the hotel and that; “if it rains they will not have a place to go. “We want the government to help us get these Chinese firms out of our community that is the reason of our protest”

Abdou Saine, a fisherman at Gunjur Beach, said sometime when the fishermen also get enough fish and people are not ready to buy it and if that happens the firm throw it into the water. “It’s high time we the fishermen to be conscious of what we do because this is our only source of earning a living,” he added.

by Tida Janneh