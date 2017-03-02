ROJALNU-Gambia on World Zero Discrimination Day

1st March each year is commemorated as World Zero Discrimination Day, a phenomenon that continues to affect the lives of millions of people around the world. The theme for this year’s event is; Commit to ensuring everyone, everywhere can access health care safely and live fully with dignity.

On this day, millions of people from all around the world come together and give hope to those suffering from the menace. It is against this backdrop that, the Pan African Youth Leadership Network (Rojalnu) Gambia chapter, a continental network organisation, in complimenting the efforts of UNAIDS-Gambia and the regional body of UNAIDS West and Central Africa and National Aids Secretariat, issued a statement calling on people to intensify efforts on every platform, social media, print media and organize radio talk shows to reach out to the whole world.

The continental network organisation through the release is also calling on the government of The Gambia to make greater efforts towards the protection of human rights of those suffering from the menace.

“The support gained for Zero Discrimination Day has created a global movement of solidarity to end discrimination, which remains widespread. Millions of women and girls in every region of the world experienced violence and abuse and are unable to exercise their rights or gain access to health care services, education or employment. Discrimination at work, homes, schools, work, communities, and health care reduces people’s ability especially women and girls to participate fully and meaningful in societies and provide care for themselves and their families”,.

The release went on; “Globally 38 countries, territories and areas impose some form of restriction on the entry, stay and residence of people living with HIV. Furthermore, legal and social environment are still failing to address stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV virus and those most vulnerable to HIV infection”, it added.

In The Gambia, the release added, has indicated that the Adolescent Prevalence rate is 1.82% and more than 36000 people are infected with HIV/AIDS including adults between the ages of 15-49, women and children. “Despite the disturbing challenges faced over the previous The Gambia has made huge achievement in the fight against HIV/AIDS with the support from UNAIDS, UNFPA, NAS, ActionAid and GFTAM etc. Everyone has the right to be treated with respect to live from discrimination and abuse because discriminations doesn’t just hurt individuals, it hurts everyone. Data from 50 countries shows that

1 out of 8 people who are living with HIV/AIDS have been denied access to health care. This actions are un acceptable as health care is a fundamental human right which needs to be protected by everyone because discrimination keeps people from their right to access health care”, it concluded.

The executive director of UNAIDS, Sira Ndow, said the day is an integral part of UNAIDS vision in embracing diversity in all its form.

She stressed that it also availed them the opportunity to make noise and speak up against discrimination in society.

by Fatoumatta K Saidykhan