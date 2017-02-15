ROJALNU-The Gambia Trains Youth on SRH

ROJALNU-The Gambia chapter, a Pan-African Youth Leadership Network recently concluded a three-day in-house training for 30 youths at the KMC hall in Kanifing.

The intensive training, according to the organisers, was meant to expose participants to issues such as Sexual & Reproductive Health, HIV/AIDS, SDGs, family planning issues and Rojalnu concept.

Speaking at the event, Tenneng Gitteh, the president of Rojalnu-Gambia Chapter, said the name of her network is a French acronym, which in English means Pan African Youth Leadership Network.

She revealed that ROJALNU is a continental network that seeks to empower young people with developmental goals.

“The network is supported by the UNFPA and UNAIDS. With 2017 been the year of demographic dividend, we hope to harness the demographic dividend by looking into issues that are affecting the progress of the young people”, she said.

She continued: “We created a three-year strategy which involves several issues ranging from empowering our members with the most needed knowledge and capacity to communicate effectively to the rest of the Gambian populace especially on issues regarding health, STGs and the demographic dividend”.

She expressed optimism that at the end of the training members would be able to communicate effectively to rest of the populace.

Alagie Jarju, programme officer at the National Youth Counci (NYC) stated; “We are glad as a country to have an existing chapter, which is strong and viable that we can be proud of as a council. It is quite important that there is an in-house training for the members.”

Jarju underscored the importance of the forum, saying: “If an advocate goes out publicly sending wrong messages that is a very dangerous advocacy”.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Omar Njie, a senior programme officer at The Gambia Family Planning Association (GFPA) maintained that harnessing the demographic dividend and family planning goes together.

“If all of us want to seat at the offices, trust me the demographic dividend cannot be harnessed. If harnessing the demographic dividend is going to be a reality then family planning should be in the heart of the agenda. If you want to convince me, you have to convince me by telling me things I don’t know and also give me facts,” he said.

Haddijatou Dumbuya, representing the Mayor of Kanifing Municipalty, said KMYC and KMC recognised the significance of the training and assured of her institution’s support at all times.

By Fatoumatta K Saidykhan