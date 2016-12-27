Rotary Club of Banjul Donates to SOS Schools

The Rotary Club of Banjul over the weekend donated set of computers to the SOS Junior and Senior Secondary schools at a presentation ceremony held at the school ground in Bakoteh.

The presentation, according to officials, was in fulfillment of a request made by the schools to the Rotary Club of Banjul to support their IT labs, to enhance effective learning environment for students.

Presenting the computers, Abdoulie Cham, president of Rotary Club of Banjul, on behalf of the Club, expressed their honour to respond to the schools’ request, stating that efforts are being made by people internationally to support underprivileged students.

“Therefore, if other people are doing that for our own children I see no reason why we should also not try to replicate or even go beyond. The Rotary Club of Banjul has SOS in heart; that is why went got this letter we did not hesitate to come forward to support their need,” he stated.

Cham promised that there is another consignment which includes computers and furniture that will be donated to the school soon, noting that the role of Rotary club is all about serving one and another.

“It is a non-political organisation with sole objective to put smile on the faces of people who are underprivileged. Anybody can become a Rotarian as the Club is open to everybody.”

For his part, Alhagie Suso, a Rotarian, said it is an honour and privilege to present computers to children of SOS schools, adding that their doors are always open to the school because the Rotary Club of Banjul is here to support the underprivileged people in soceity.

He affirmed that this will not be last of its kind from Rotary Club of Banjul, promising that they will continue to support other schools in the future.

Receiving the materials on behalf of SOS schools, Fatou Bin Jobe, vice principal of SOS Junior Secondary School, thanked the Rotary Club of Banjul through its president and all the Rotarians for donating what she called “highly needed equipment” to the schools.

On behalf of the school’s principal, she assured that the computers will serve their purpose.

Madam Jobe also informed the Rotary Club president that they will always knock on their doors when the need arises.

She prayed for the partnership between the Club and her schools to grow to another height in the future.

by Samba Jawo