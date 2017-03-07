Rotary Club of Banjul Gives to Schools in Gambia

In its quest to support local communities and humanity in general, the Rotary Club of Banjul recently distributed a full container loaded with furniture and computers among others to lower basic schools in the Upper River Region.

The items also included 45,000 books and other learning materials worth over a million dalasi. Among the beneficiary schools are; Albino, Koba Kunda Lower Basic Schools and Basse Regional Office in the Upper River Region.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries, Abdoulie Cham, the president of the Rotary Club of Banjul said that the development came as a result of the support extended to them by their partners in the U.K.

Cham underscored the importance of the items and called on beneficiaries to make good use of the items.

Saffiyong Manneh, the assistant district governor said, this is not the first time the humanitarian club is reaching out to the society, recalling that last year, a container loaded with 45,000 books were distributed to various schools in the country.

Manneh noted that they are expecting another 45,000 books which would again be distributed to various schools.

Shola Joiner, project coordinator also dilated on the objectives of the humanitarian club, saying Rotary Club is all about humanitarianism and that they would continue to give a helping hand to the society.

by Olimatou Coker