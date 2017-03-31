Rotary Club of Brusubi Gives to Fire Victims

Following a recent inferno that engulfed a three-bedroom apartment belonging to Darboe Kunda Family of Busumbala, the Rotary Club of Brusubi recently presented a sum of 5,000-00 dalasi and some items to the said family. The move was part of the humanitarian organisation’s core mandates.

Vincent De Moses N.T.N. Kalala, the president of the Rotary Club of Bursubi- Serekunda, said they were at Busumbala to show love and support to the Darboe Kunda Family on the recent incident that left the family devastated.

According to him, Rotary is an international organisation and that their work was to develop communities whether in good or bad times.

“Since the family is in bad mood, we have to share the bad moment with them by giving them a helping hand.”

Mr. Kalala maintained that this was not the first time the humanitarian club was reaching out to disaster victims, further promising that this wouldn’t be the last time.

The Rotary Club, he went on, is all about serving humanity and that they would continue to give a helping hand to those in need in society.

For his part, Jerreh Touray, a rotarian said, looking at the compound, one would come a conclusion that the apartments were badly affected.

“Taking a proper look around the compound, I see the place was totally devastated by the fire, as it has taken the family back to zero,” he said.

Samsideen Darboe and Wuday Willy Darboe, victims, both thanked the Rotary Club of Brusubi- Serekunda for their magnanimity.

by Olimatou Coker