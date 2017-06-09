Rotoract Club of Brusubi Presents Books to Schools

In its quest to serve humanity, the Rotoract Club of Bursubi (Serekunda) recently distributed a full container loaded with books to several schools within the Greater Banjul Area.

The books, worth over half a million Dalasis, were donated to; Kairaba Senior Secondary School, Edma Nursery and Lower Basic School, 22nd July Academy, and the Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM) The Gambia.

Handing over the items to the beneficiaries, Dr. Vincent De Moses N.T.N. Kalala, president of the Rotary Club of Bursubi (Serekunda), said the donation was made possible through the support of Mr. Saffiyong Manneh, the assistant district governor.

He urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the books.

Chibuzor Deborah, the president of the Rotoract Club of Brusubi , said the items were donated by Rotary International to all the Rotary Clubs in The Gambia for onward distribution to institutions in the country.

The donation, according to her, was first of its kind in the history of the Rotoract Club of Brusubi, further expressing hope that they are expecting another 45,000 books that will be distributed to various schools in the country.

Ousmani Jamila, secretary of the association, also dilated on the objective of the humanitarian club , saying Rotary is all about serving humanity and that they would continue to give a helping hand to the society .

Receiving the books, the beneficiary schools thanked the humanitarian club for the move, describing that the books will be of great help to students at the various schools.

by Olimatou Coker