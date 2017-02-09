SAF: Mental Health is a Problem in Gambia

Mental health in The Gambia is a problem for the fact that people are not aware of it, thus the need for attitudinal change towards people with mental ill, says Solomon Correa, the founder and director of Supportive Activist Foundation (SAF).

According to him, psychological first aid is a human support extended to those who have suffered a serious stress.

Therefore, he made reference to a research published in 2012, which indicates that about 28, 000 people are affected by mental disorders in The Gambia, something he said, is alarming.

Mr. Correa made these remarks on Tuesday at a day’s psychological first aid training for volunteers at The Gambia Senior Secondary School in Banjul organised by Supportive Activist Foundation (SAF), an association based in the Greater Banjul Area.

The training, according to organisers, was meant to sensitise students on signs and symptoms of mental health illness with a view to enable them have better understanding on how to support individuals when the need arises.

Mr. Correa, underscored the importance of the forum, saying SAF is a young committed organisation working towards supporting mental ill individual and needy people in the society.

According to him, the training would help the students understand how to curb with mental health issues as well as how to support those affected. “A survey conducted in 2004, by Mental Health Leadership and Advocacy Programme (MH-LAP) estimated that approximately 27, 000 people in The Gambia or 3% of the population aged 15 years and above are suffering from a severe mental disorder and a further 91, 000 or 10% of the population aged 15 years and above are suffering from moderate to mild mental disorder”.

This, he added, means that at least 118, 000 people in The Gambia or 13% of the adult population are likely to be affected by mental disorders which require varying degrees of treatment and care.

The director of SAF noted that there are lots of plans in the pipeline that they intend to do ranging from organising a countrywide sensitising forum for students and the community at large with a view to better enlighten them on sign and symptoms of mental health and factors that causes it.

Mariama Camara and Ebrima Dem both volunteers of Supportive Activist Foundation dwelled on the importance of the forum. Saying most people with mental health problem in the country are as a result of drug abuse, alcohol among others.

They challenged the students to make best use of the daylong training and spread the message to their families and fellow students.

The deputy head girl of Gambia Senior Secondary School Mariama Camara commended the association for embarking on such an important training for their first aid volunteers, noting that the knowledge gain from the training would be wisely utilized.

by Momodou Jawo