Safe Journey GAMCOY 20

The entire great people of the Republic of the Gambia, have their prayers and best wishes for your safe departure to keep peace in the trouble region of Dafur, Republic of Sudan and return to re-unite with fellow officers of the brave Gambia Armed Force, your families, friends and well wishers

Since the advent of peace keeping mission in various parts of the globe, including the sub-region and beyond, members of Gambia Armed forces and security units has always kept the Gambian flag high and made everyone proud of what the country is capable of achieving not only in military discipline, but also in other professional domains

They never bugle down to assignments from either their command or stakeholders in such peace keeping missions, such as the United Nations, African Union among other interested parties seeking peaceful resolution of conflicts at hand

Statistics has shown that Gambian peace keepers are most of the time preferred candidates for many of the operations deemed to be risky and difficult, based on exhibition of rare military skills, experience and maturity needed for such operations

They have succeeded in keeping the peace in countries like the Republic of Liberia, Republic of Sierra Leone and with the help of Allah, they shall restored peace in what many called ‘’Scar on world conscience’’ owing to the history and magnitude of dispute in that part of Sudan

The Vice President of the coalition administration Madam Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang was quoted advising the officers to remain good ambassadors of The Gambia, just like their predecessors right from GAMCOY , which according to her will greatly augured well for the country’s peace keeping records

She is also heard reminded them about the commitments toward having the best professional armed force, second to none in the sub-region and beyond, which is tenable under the new administration coupled with deep sense of one for the country and her development in all aspects of human endeavour.

However, it’s always not easy leaving behind all the comforts of the family, peace and friends heading for trouble regions like Darfur, with no certainty of either returning alive or death

There is no safety valve for death, as our daily lives on this earth is associated with risks that has the potenti#als of snatching us from our love ones, but such is especially true of security personnel, hence the wisdom behind risky allowances, Islamic acceptance of will made by security officers in battle field