Saibou Keita Sent on Loan to Norwegian Third-tier Club

The Gambian teenager Saibou Maudo Keita has been sent on loan to Norwegian third-tier club Egersunds IK by Polish Ekstraklasa side Arka Gdynia.

The 19-year-old, who left the reserve side of Norwegian top-tier club Strømsgodset IF earlier this year, impressed Gdynia while on trial before signing on the dotted lines.

The Polish top-tier club has now sent the striker to Egersunds where he will don the number 9 jersey.

Saibou, a left-footed 5ft 11in forward, whose elder brother is uncapped Gambia striker Muhamed Keita, is a player with good dribbling qualities, with an eye for goal and taking on his markers.

Despite owning a Norwegian passport as does his elder brother, Saibou is eligible to represent The Gambia at both junior and senior levels.