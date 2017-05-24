Science, Technological Skills An Investment In Human Capital

The director of Science & Technology at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Adama Jimba Jobe has stated that Science and Technological Skills is an investment in human capital which return significant benefits for a broad range actors in the lower market, including individual enterprises and even the State.

As a means of investment in human capital, he affirmed that Science and Technology should be the Primary concern for their policies.

Mr. Jobe who presided over the 37th graduation and prize giving ceremony of Saint Peters Senior Secondary School in Lamin as a guest speaker of the occasion, spoke on the theme; ‘Science, Technical and Technological Skills as a Key Tool for Development’.

The Friday event saw the graduation of Grade 12 pupils.

According to Mr. jobe, Science Technical Skills and Technology programmes help unskilled workers or people who are less endowed internationally to develop their skills and competent to continue their job.

He noted that in order to correct some of the technological challenges, a set measures needs to be considered in developing and implementing a profound scientific and technological system proposed by the sector which includes designing a robust sound technical system boasting the effectiveness and ensuring the sustainability of technical and technological education.

He stated that unemployment still continue as one of the major challenges of many countries in their development effort and on the other hand the labour force participation rate and the ratio of unemployment share in the service sector both basic and tertiary education are low in the country compared to other developing countries.

He said in order to overcome the challenges related with unemployment, it is vital for the country to develop a computable scientific and technological skill system so as to enhance employability and employment opportunity.

Jobe added that Science, Technical and Technological Skills is an effective and efficient tool for employment enabling youths as well as adults to escape the trap of poverty..

For her part, the vice principal of the School, Ellen Gomez Lans- Bagoley, reminded the grandaunts to explore the world for opportunities and to always serve as good ambassadors of the School.

She urged them to always cultivate a sense of adaptability and also encouraged them to continue working hard with sincerity, integrity and with the blessing of their parents nothing can stop them from attaining their goal.

by Sally Senghore