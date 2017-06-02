Scottish-Gambian Cooperation Launch Micro Finance Programme

Africa on the Ball and Nabruinka Foundation, a non-profit Scottish-Gambian Cooperation recently launched its micro-finance pilot programme for women and youth in The Gambia.

The official opening of the 3-year project, which was held in Brusubi and Sami Karantaba in CRR North, is expected to support twelve groups and individuals with nothing more than D12,000 as a starter.

According to Andrew Jenkin, the founder of Africa on the Ball, the organisation felt the need to help people have sustainable life, which he said, was the more reason why they are investing in micro-finance as it is one of the fastest growing sectors.

“We believe that many people wants to start a business, but do not have the capital to start, so this is going to help women entrepreneurs in that endeavor”.

He maintained that the sustainability of this project would be determined by the 3-year pilot programme.

Jatou Njie-Kaira, a Gambian entrepreneur shared her struggle and success story in the field as a woman. She highlighted that business has been a passion for her since childhood, as she was born into a family well known for their business ventures.

Despite the success she has registered as a business woman, she highlighted social discrimination, as some of the challenges she encountered in the field.

“The truth is that we often assume women are generally incompetent in certain fields of life, people would rather deal with a business man than a woman. This, I believe is because it is widely believed that men are born to do it which I totally reject.”

She said whiles adding, “age, race or religion is not important, the most important thing is have a good plan and be determined to succeed

Prince Bubacarr Aminata Sankanu, secretary general of the foundation, affirmed that applicants would be screened and that opportunity would be given to deserving groups or individuals.

This, he bellieved, would be determined by the list of criteria put in place.

by Saffiatou Colley