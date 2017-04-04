SECURITY FORCES CLASH WITH VILLAGERS AT KANILAI

There were reports of confrontation between Gambia’s security forces and villagers of Kanilai, as security forces attempted to enter the compound belonging to the erstwhile President Yahya Jammeh yesterday.

According to our sources on the ground, the security officers wanted to use the compound as a gateway to go to Cassamace without notifying Jammeh’s family members.

Another source told the Daily Observer that one of the security officers said to them that: “There is a well around Cassamace, which the former president used to throw dead bodies and they are going through his compound and proceed to the said well, which is believed to be at the Cassamace border”.

Our source added that the angry villagers then blocked the compound gate and asked the officers to first inform them of their mission before allowing them in, as the compound was not a route to Cassamace.

Meanwhile, all efforts to reach the Public Relations Officer of The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) Lieutenant Colonel Omar Bojang, for further comments proved futile, as his mobile phone was switched off at the time of going to the press.