Alieu Momar Njai, the Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has said that security is indispensible in the electoral process for without adequate security an election cannot be conducted freely and fairly.

In general, he added, security is vital at all stages and activities of the electoral process because they don’t only apply safety and protection of lives and property but to the entire electoral process.

“Election is a contest for legitimate power that can be described as a non-violent competition, fought within a political forum,” he stated.

Therefore, he said, in practice, the assurance of equitable security during an electoral process is essential to retaining the participants’ confidence and commitment to an election.

Consequently, he noted that security is both integral to the goal of an election and an inseparable part of the electoral process.

Mr Njai made these statements yesterday during the opening ceremony of a daylong sensitisation forum on the role of securities during election period at the Tango conference hall in Kanifing.

The training that brought together participants from different security apparatus is aimed at sensitising the securities on their roles and responsibilities in the electoral process.

The Chairman of the IEC underlined that the security of an election is unique to the circumstances in which it is conducted, noting that the stakes of any given election are different even if it is held periodically in the same country due to the changing forces that shape the national interest and corresponding political agenda.

“There is no single model of elections or democracy that is universally applicable to all countries. An election is unique, defined not only by the electoral rules, but also shaped by the social values, politics, religions, history and culture of the people,” he opined.

The IEC boss said that in order for an election to be inclusive, participatory and competitive and ultimate, to reflect the will of the people, it is essential that electoral contestants can campaign freely, citizens can cast their votes in secret without fear of retribution, officials can effectively administer the process, civil society, media and parties can engage and observe free from fear and harm.

He went on to say that security of the electoral process entails safeguarding the various activities of the electoral process such as nominations, political campaign, polling process, counting process and declaration of results, as a result it may be seen that the security services have an enormous task in the electoral process.

by Arfang MS Camara

& Fatou Sowe