Seedy Njie Gives Reasons Why He is Back Home

Seedy SK Njie has told the Daily Observer that he is a Gambian and he has the right to move freely within and outside the country, and he is back home.

“I am a politician and politics continue,” says former APRC Spokesperson and Minister for Information, Seedy SkNjie as he returned home from Equatorial Guinea where he has been with former Gambian leader President Yahya AJJ Jammeh.

Hon. Njie was a very active supporter to the then ruling party APRC.

Njie was among the entourage that left the country with the former President who is currently in Equatorial Guinea.

The outspoken former minister was widely criticised for supporting the ex-President during the political impasse.

The Party, which is still strong despite losing the polls to the Coalition Opposition has selected an Interim Committee to steer the affairs of the party. The party said it would fully contest in the Parliamentary and Local Government Elections.

In an interview with Daily Observer yesterday, Njie stated that he has never belong to any political party in his life other than APRC and he is still a member of the APRC. ‘‘I am a politician and politics continues as usual.”

He urged Gambians to continue with the work, stressing that; “APRC is here to stay, as the biggest political party in the county with strong support base and we want to consolidate our gains.”

“I want to called on all Gambians to uphold and nurture the peace that former President Jammeh built and with that we can move forward,” he concluded.

by Alieu Ceesay