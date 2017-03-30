Seedy Njie upbeat about Victory at April polls

Seedy S.K. Njie, the APRC candidate vying for Nianija constituency seat, in the forthcoming National Assembly elections slated for 6th April 2017 has expressed optimism of winning the upcoming elections in his area.

In a Daily Observer interview, Seedy Njie stated that the people of Nianija are fully behind him. He said that, the former government has brought in development projects in Nianija, citing roads, water, health centres and agricultural projects among others.

He said what the people of Nianija need is an experienced National Assembly member who could represent them well in the Parliament, scrutinize bills as well as bring in development projects in the constituency for people to benefit from.

As the political campaign intensifies, he said he has visited most of the villages in his constituency and that all the villages visited have assured him of their votes.

by Momodou Faal