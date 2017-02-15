Senegal Sends Vehicles, Motorbikes for Barrow’s Inauguration

Ahead of the much-anticipated and talked-about inauguration of President Adama Barrow, the Senegalese Government has sent BMW vehicles and motorbikes to be use during the celebration.

An insider at the Banjul Ports has confirmed to this reporter that 30 BMW vehicles had already arrived on Tuesday morning and 20 more are expected.

The vehicles and motorbikes were transported into the country by two Senegalese marine vessels but it is unclear whether they are donated to the government or not.

The Senegalese government hosted the Gambian leader for 2 weeks in Senegal during the recent political impasse in the country.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Gambians and well wishers are expected to stormed the Independence Stadium for the event on the 18th February (Saturday), a day when the Gambia gained its Independence in 1965.

By Alieu Ceesay