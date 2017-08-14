Senegalese Fugitive Arrested in Gambia

Police in The Gambia have arrested one Saidou Amadou Nyang, a native of Mbour, Senegal for attempting to rape a lady at Fatoto in the Kantora District, Upper River Region (URR).

Nyang, according to our source in URR, is also wanted by the Senegalese authorities in connection with a murder case, the Daily Observer has been reliable informed.

When contacted, the public relations officer (PRO) of The Gambia Police Force (GPF), Inspector FodayConta confirmed the development to our reporter.

He explained that the accused person Saidou Amadou Nyang was staying in Tambacounda of Senegal.

PRO Conta further revealed that the accused person (Saidou Amadou Nyang) wanted to travel from Tambacounda to Kolda, all in Senegal region with the complainant, but unfortunately for them they deliberately entered the Gambian territory around Fatoto.

“The accused person forcefully strips the lady off naked and attempted to rape her. But during the process, he was confronted by people, who apprehended him and handed him over to Fatato Police,” Conta added.

The GPF spokesperson added that during the course of their investigation, it was revealed that the accused person was involved in a murder case in Senegal.

“The Senegalese authorities in Wellingara were then contacted, who wanted to take him, but unfortunately, he committed a crime in The Gambia. So he will be going to court today, Monday, and if he is sentenced, possibly he will be handed over to the Senegalese authorities,” PRO Conta explained.

by Momodou Jawo