Shea Butter, Purely African Cream

Shea butter is an off-white fatty substance obtained from the nuts of the shea tree from West Africa, typically used in cosmetic and natural skin care products. Full of all-natural vitamin A, 100 percent pure, unrefined, raw shea butter aids in numerous skin conditions such as blemishes and wrinkles, stretch mark prevention during pregnancy, muscle fatigue, dermatitis, and radiation treatments for certain medical problems.

The demand for this African cream is always high especially during the Hamattan seasons, which is usually characterised with heavy winds with sand particles causing dust in the air.

Some people feel uncomfortable a day without applying the cream due to its importance especially against skin irritation.

Speaking to the Daily Observer, Edner Toner Gabidon, a midwife nurse at the Serekunda General Hospital, said the Shea butter has as a lot of health benefits especially for young babies, saying it is socially accepted.

“In The Gambia most of the mothers use it to rub on their newly born babies, which is health wise accepted owing to the fact that baby’s skin needs to be always moist.”

MbaKaddy Cessay, an old woman, also shared some health tips of Shea butter.

For her, the product is believed to cure Ulcer by licking it every morning before eating anything, saying it is also useful as a massaging agent to ease pains like dislocation and pull muscle.

“Pregnant women also use it to massage themselves for easy delivery and so on. The cold weather conditions in the country increases the demand for this African cream, as many parents buy it in abundance for their family to avoid skin breakage”, she noted.

Tida Manneh, a mother acknowledged that the importance of Shea butter cannot be overemphasised, pointing out that she always go in for the product to get enough for her family, even when the country is not experiencing cold seasons.

by Binta Jammeh