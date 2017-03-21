Sheriff Sarr, Alhagie Drammeh Optimistic of Winning Elections

Following the ongoing rallies for the upcoming April 6th parliamentary elections, Sheriff Sarr an Independent Candidate and Alhagie Drammeh candidate for UDP both contesting for the Jeshwang Constituency have respectively expressed confidence of winning the elections.

Speaking to Daily Observer in an interview during his meeting in New Jeshwang, Independent Candidate Sarr highlighted the significance of this election, noting that the people chose whom they trust can represent their voices. He stated that it is the responsibility of National Assembly members to guide policies and look into government issues and laws in the interest of citizens.

Sarr added that besides fulfilling his responsibility at Assembly level, he would help empower young people with the influence of his Construction Company dubbed Sarr Construction Company. “I am the proprietor of the company and I have successfully brought in many projects to help the people which include the provision of 60 taps to help in accessing potable drinking water. And this will be extended across my constituency as my aim is to always provide aid to the people, for I believe government cannot do the development alone without intervention of stakeholders,” Sarr said.

He opined that if elected, he would ensure that they critically look into the constitution and extract the laws and policies which are not for the best interest of the country. He promised that he would use his influence to lobby for support to help develop the constituency particularly Ebo Town- Jeshwang area, whom he said are more vulnerable.

During his rally in Ebo Town on Sunday, Alhagie Drammeh told our reporter that the 1997 constitution is still binding with repressive and anti-development laws which he said, is going to be his first target to repeal and replace them. He assured that he would work hard to do many changes that would suit the development and basic rights of Gambians thus advocate for true democracy.

According to him, the general public is expecting change, which indicates that the next batch of parliamentarians have a great task ahead.

by Saffiatou Colley