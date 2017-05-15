SIS Graduates Maiden Batch of Recruits

Inconformity with its current transformation and restructuring phase, geared towards repositioning, refocusing, recasting and calibrating this noble institution to ensure a secure strong government, and a safe and stable country, on Wednesday 3rd May 2017, the State Intelligence Service (SIS) graduated its first badge of recruits at the Service’s Headquarters in Banjul.

The graduation ceremony which was presided over by the SIS Director General Mr. Ousman Sowe, marked the end of a six week training course covering subject areas pertinent to the day-to-day functions of the service. The ceremony was graced by the deputy director general, line directors and staff of the SIS.

During the course of the training, recruits were taught on relevant subject matters such as Gender and Gender Mainstreaming, Human Rights issues including the Convention on the Rights of Women and Children, Refugee Protection, Counter Terrorism and Counter Espionage Techniques, Map Reading, among others in addition to the service’s core mandate of defending the national security interest of The Gambia as a nation.

The course also addressed the three major components of the learning process such as attitudes, skills, and knowledge with regard to intelligence operations and coherent with upholding and promoting peace, prosperity, freedom and democracy for all, consistent with the values enshrined in the constitution.

Cognizant of ongoing reform and restructuring, under the dynamic leadership if the director general Mr. Ousman Sowe, the SIS training curriculum has been designed to inculcate the core values of loyalty, dedication, commitment, and professionalism in the delivery of the service’s core constitutional mandate.

Readers are reminded that whereas previously the emphasis on the use of intelligence was on the security of the state and the survival of the regime, now there is a strong emphasis on human security and human rights and freedoms as enshrined in the constitution.

Delivering his keynote address, the SIS Director General Mr. Ousman Sowe, first thanked His Excellency the President of the Republic His Excellency Adama Barrow for approving the training. He also thanked the training staff for sparing no effort during the 6-week training course to take the recruits through what was called a rigorous, grueling and knowledge seeking adventure so as to prepare them for the arduous task to national duty.

To the graduates, the director general urged them to never compromise on core professional ethics of courage, honesty and integrity, in view of demands for reforms of public institutions most notably the security and intelligence sectors by Gambians as clearly expressed in the December 1, 2016 Presidential Elections.

“In the context of our new democratic beginning, the demands to reassess, refocus and reposition, and thus fine-tune public institutions, such as ours, the SIS, to the heartbeat of democratic values and practices cannot be substituted or waived,” the SIS DG emphasised.

The SIS DG expressed his confidence that the trainees have been inculcated with adequate knowledge of basic human rights and skills to be observed in their daily dealings with the public as prescribed in the constitution and in line with international standard practice, whilst at the same time maintaining the highest standards and capabilities to effectively and efficiently operate in a challenging security environment.

He wasted no time to call for cooperation as well as support from the SIS’s counterpart institutions, government officials in the executive, legislative and judiciary bodies, NGOs, the media, the academia, all Gambians, representatives of friendly governments and citizens of other countries living in The Gambia, during what he called “this teething period to jealously guard our newly found democratic values”. Adding that all of us have a stake in the security of this country and need therefore be ready to play our various parts to ensure we feel save in a turbulent environment.