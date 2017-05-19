Sizzla to Put Show on Road

SIZZLA is headliner for a seven-date tour of the United States to promote his latest album, Life Of A Ghetto Youth.

The first show is scheduled for June 10 at The Garden Outdoor Pavilion in Fort Lauderdale. Ras Shiloh, Pressure Buss Pipe, Marlon Asher and Iza King are also part of the trek.

Life Of A Ghetto Youth will be released on July 7. Its lead song is Mary Jane, which hears Sizzla performing alongside Pressure, Ras Shiloh and Izac King.

Trinidadian Richardo Vasconcellos is executive producer for the album and organiser of the tour, which also has stops in St Petersburg, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; Stone Mountain, Georgia; Oakland, California; Providence, Rhode Island; and Norfolk, Virginia.

According to Vasconcellos, the album and tour are a call for peace in his homeland where there is rampant crime.

“It was my idea to do this tour to help the ghetto youth and [stop] the crime in Trinidad. This tour is for the people and showing how hard it is to come out of the ghetto,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Vasconcellos says he is from Enterprise, a tough area in Trinidad where Rastafarians are in conflict with Muslims. Marlon Asher, a Rastafarian, and Izac King, a Muslim, are from the community which is located in the country’s central region.

Known as “Trini”, Vasconcellos operates the VAS Lounge in Port of Spain, Trinidad’s capital. Life Of A Ghetto Youth is the label’s second album, following Marlon Asher’s Illusion in 2014.

Trevor “Baby G” James and Vishal Singh are among the producers who worked on Life Of A Ghetto Youth.

Law enforcement in Trinidad and Tobago has battled runaway crime for the past decade. In 2016, 463 deaths were recorded in the country.

Almost 200 homicides have been recorded so far this year.

